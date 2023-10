Cardinals get past Superlarks, will host Spring Grove on Saturday Published 1:35 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The No. 2 seeded LeRoy-Ostrander football team beat No. 7 Grand Meadow 44-20 in a Section 1 nine player quarterfinal in LeRoy Tuesday.

The Cardinals (8-1 overall) will host No. 3 Spring Grove in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.The Cardinals and Lions (7-2 overall) did not meet in the regular season.