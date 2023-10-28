Cardinals come up one score short in Section 1 nine player semifinals Published 5:31 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023

LEROY – Spring Grove found a way to slow down the high scoring Cardinals as they used a second half push to beat No. 3 LeRoy-Ostrander 27-20 in a Section 1 nine player semifinal in LeRoy Saturday.

The Cardinals (8-2 overall), who came into the game averaging 45.3 points per game, ran into a stout Lion defense that was allowing just 13.4 points per game.

In the end, it was that Lion defense that stopped the Cardinals on back-to-back possessions with less than five minutes left.

The game was played in cold, windy and snowy conditions that limited the passing attacks of both teams.

“The weather didn’t help,” LO head coach Trevor Carrier said. “The snow gave us a great ambience here, but it didn’t help us throw the ball. You’ve got to give credit to Spring Grove and our boys played hard.”

LO advanced to SG’s 14-yard line while trailing 21-20 but a holding call set the Cardinals back and that drive ended with a botched snap on what would’ve been a 40-yard field goal attempt. After Jaxon Strinmoen ripped of a 50-yard TD run for the Lions (8-2 overall), the Cardinals had the ball back at their own 36-yard line with 1:55 left. That threat ended when the Lions came up with their third interception of the game on a desperation heave by Camden Hungerholt.

Hungerholt, who ran for 229 yards and a score, gave the Cardinals a 20-14 lead when he broke off 31-yard TD run in the third quarter, but the Lions responded with a 67-yard drive that was capped a six-yard TD pass from Strinmoen to Braedon Solie on a screen pass to end the third quarter.

Hungerholt, a junior carried the load for the Cardinals throughout the season and he also was a key player on defense.

“He takes a lot of hits out there, but he keeps coming and works hard in the offseason,” Carrier said.

LO will graduate just two seniors from this year’s team and all of the skill position players will be back next Fall.

“When you start five sophomores and a freshman, I don’t think a lot of people thought we would get this far,” Carrier said. “Our boys practice hard and play hard and we’ve got a great coaching staff.”

SCORING SUMMARY

SG 7 7 7 6 – 27

LO 6 8 6 0 – 20

First quarter

(SG) Zach Brumm 33 pass from Jaxon Strinmoen (Ben Udtsten kick) (5 plays, 51 yards) 9:35

(LO) Cam Hungerholt 3 run (kick failed) (5 plays, 22 yards) 1:12

Second quarter

(SG) Ben Udstuen 17 pass from Strimoen (Udtsten kick) (7 plays, 65 yards) 9:58

(LO) Hungerholt 33 run (Hungerholt run) (5 plays, 60 yards) 8:12

Third quarter

(LO) Hungerholt 31 run (pass failed) (6 plays, 86 yards) 5:39

(SG) Braedon Solie 6 pass from Strimoen (Udtsten kick) (12 plays, 67 yards) 0:00

Fourth quarter

(SG) Strimoen 50 run (pass failed) (4 plays, 60 yards) 2:02

LO STATS

Rushing: Camden Hungerholt, 40-for-229, 3 TD; Logan Diemer, 1-for-0

Passing: Hungerholt, 1-for-7, 51, 2 INT; Diemer, 0-for-1, INT

Receiving: Ryder Stern, 1-for-51

Defense: Ryder Stern, 1 fumble recovery; Talan Lewison, 1 interception; Logan Diemer, 1 fumble recovery; Malyk Schaefer, 1 sack

Penalties: 8-for-60

SG STATS

Rushing: 235

Passing: 92

Penalties: 4-for-35