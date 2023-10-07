Bruins slide past St. Cloud in a shootout
Published 10:16 pm Friday, October 6, 2023
The Austin Bruins outlasted the St. Cloud Norsemen (3-3-1-1 overall) 3-2 in a shootout in St. Cloud Friday.
Matthew MacArthur stopped 23 shots in regulation and he stopped all three shots of the shootout.
Ocean Wallace scored the game-winner of the shootout for Austin (6-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 1 0 0 1 – 3
St. Cloud 2 0 0 0 0 – 2
First period
(SC) Hudson Blue (Hagen Moe, Andrew Cumming) 2:05
(SC) Hagen Moe (Kyle Miller, Gavin Gunderson) 14:54
(A) Jackson Luther (John Novak, Alex Laurenza) 18:25
Second period
(A) Dylan Cook (John Novak, Austin Salani) 4:03
Third period
No scoring
OT
No scoring