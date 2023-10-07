Bruins slide past St. Cloud in a shootout Published 10:16 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The Austin Bruins outlasted the St. Cloud Norsemen (3-3-1-1 overall) 3-2 in a shootout in St. Cloud Friday.

Matthew MacArthur stopped 23 shots in regulation and he stopped all three shots of the shootout.

Ocean Wallace scored the game-winner of the shootout for Austin (6-1 overall).

Email newsletter signup

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 0 0 1 – 3

St. Cloud 2 0 0 0 0 – 2

First period

(SC) Hudson Blue (Hagen Moe, Andrew Cumming) 2:05

(SC) Hagen Moe (Kyle Miller, Gavin Gunderson) 14:54

(A) Jackson Luther (John Novak, Alex Laurenza) 18:25

Second period

(A) Dylan Cook (John Novak, Austin Salani) 4:03

Third period

No scoring

OT

No scoring