Bruins goalie named Star of the Week Published 5:41 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Austin goalie Trent Wiemken was named NAHL central Division Star of the Week after he started and won both games this past weekend.

The Bruins (7-1 overall) swept St. Cloud. and Wiemken, a native of Fargo, N.D., stopped 50 of 54 shots in the two wins. On Friday, he made 23 saves and stopped all three shooters in the shootout in a 3-2 win. On Saturday, he made 27 saves in a 4-2 win. For the season, Wiemken is 5-1-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

“Trent was outstanding this weekend. He made some key saves at big moments in both games that sparked us. He’s the backbone of this team and we are hopeful that a division one school will see what he is (and has been) doing for us,” said Bruins head coach Steve Howard.

Email newsletter signup

The Bruins head to Aberdeen this weekend to take on the Wings. Game time for both Friday and Saturday night is set for 7:15 p.m. at the Odde Ice Center in Aberdeen, S.D.