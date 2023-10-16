Bruins’ five game winning streak snapped in Aberdeen Published 3:27 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

The Austin Bruins had a five game winning streak come to an end when they lost to the Aberdeen Wings (5-4-1-2 overall) 2-0 in Aberdeen Saturday.

Trent Wiemken stopped 21 of the 22 shots he saw for Austin (8-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Email newsletter signup

Austin 0 0 0 – 0

Aberdeen 0 1 1 – 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(AB) Logan Gravnik (Simon Pollock, Riley Sharun) 16:10

Third period

(AB) Luke Backel (Leonid Bulgakov, Simon Pollock) 19:50