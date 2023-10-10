Bruins add forward to roster Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Austin Bruins announced on Tuesday that they have acquired forward Will Diamond from the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League. Diamond was the Bruins’ first-round pick (4th overall) during the 2022 NAHL Draft.

A native of Carpentersville, Illinois, Diamond brings some size and speed to the Bruins’ forward line and he appeared in 47 career games with the Omaha Lancers. Diamond also has NAHL experience as before joining Omaha, Diamond was a member of the Aberdeen Wings during the 2021-22 season where he appeared in 37 regular season games and had a stat line of 6 assists.

Diamond will wear No. 24 for the Bruins and is expected to dress this weekend as Austin travels to Aberdeen to take on the Wings. Game time for both Friday and Saturday night’s game are 7:15 p.m.