Bruins add a veteran defenseman to the mix

Published 1:46 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins announced on Monday that they have acquired defenseman Tristan Zarsky from the Shreveport Mudbugs in exchange for a  2024 NAHL draft pick. 

Zarsky played in 54 career regular-season games last season for Shreveport and appeared in eight Robertson Cup Playoff games. This season, Zarsky has appeared in five games and has two assists.

Prior to joining the Mudbugs, Zarsky played in the Alberta Junior Hockey Leagueas a member of the Blackfalds Bulldogs. 

Austin will host St. Cloud at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

