Bruin forward commits to Union College Published 2:39 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Austin Bruins forward Alex Laurenza has announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division I hockey at Union College.

“I am very excited and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 Hockey and further my education at Union College” said Laurenza. “I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who has helped me along the way.”

The Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada native is in his first season with the Bruins. Laurenza has appeared in six games for the Bruins and has three goals and five assists for eight points. Laurenza was named the Bauer Central Star of the Week for his performance on Sept. 11-17 at the NAHL Showcase. Laurenza becomes the first Austin Bruin to commit to Union College

Union College is a private liberal arts college in Schenectady, New York. Founded in 1795, it was the first institution of higher learning chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, and the second in New York. The newly rebranded Garnet Chargers are members of ECAC Hockey and play their games out of The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center.