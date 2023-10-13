BP hosts businesses for job fair Published 8:39 am Friday, October 13, 2023

BLOOMING PRAIRIE – Opportunity was in the air as the Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosted a 26-employer job fair at the Servicemen’s Club Thursday.

Karen Peterson, who is in her first year as executive director of the BP Chamber of Commerce, was glad to give companies like Hormel, Akkerman, SANCO, Kwik Trip and McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing a chance to cast the net across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in search of quality workers.

“We had a wide variety of retail, health care, manufacturing and education,” Peterson said. “There is a wide variety of employers looking to hire and now we just need people to get the jobs.”

By attending job fairs, possible employees sometimes learn that they are qualified for careers with companies they had never thought about applying for. Peterson encourages anyone to give job fairs a chance.

“It’s really great to get people out and about and get them talking to employers,” she said. “We hope they can make themselves have a good career. Go to job fairs in your community and beyond so we can all find those jobs that we’re looking for.”