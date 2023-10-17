BP boys win their first conference cross country title since 1999

Published 10:27 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie boys won their first Gopher Conference championship since 1999 and the BP girls in third place in the conference meet in BP Monday.

Will Sunde took sixth for the BP boys and Ty Forystek took seventh.

Gloria Hernandez took second place for the BP girls.

Email newsletter signup

BP RESULTS

Boys: Will Sunde (sixth, 19:14); Ty Forystek (seventh, 19:19); Brekin Cochlin (11th, 20:16); Derek Kubicek (14th, 21:27); Isaac Fort (17th, 21:28)

Girls: Gloria Hernandez (second, 21:07); Sophia Esplan (eighth, 23:47); Haley McIntosh (11th, 23:53); Bella Romeo (20th, 24:28); Rachel Winzenburg (43rd, 27:54)

More RSS General

Welcome to our house: Blossoms sweep Medford in first ever match in new gym

Cougars sweep Southland volleyball team

Cardinals sweep Schaeffer

Bruins’ five game winning streak snapped in Aberdeen

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections