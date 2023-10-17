BP boys win their first conference cross country title since 1999 Published 10:27 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

The Blooming Prairie boys won their first Gopher Conference championship since 1999 and the BP girls in third place in the conference meet in BP Monday.

Will Sunde took sixth for the BP boys and Ty Forystek took seventh.

Gloria Hernandez took second place for the BP girls.

BP RESULTS

Boys: Will Sunde (sixth, 19:14); Ty Forystek (seventh, 19:19); Brekin Cochlin (11th, 20:16); Derek Kubicek (14th, 21:27); Isaac Fort (17th, 21:28)

Girls: Gloria Hernandez (second, 21:07); Sophia Esplan (eighth, 23:47); Haley McIntosh (11th, 23:53); Bella Romeo (20th, 24:28); Rachel Winzenburg (43rd, 27:54)