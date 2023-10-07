Blossoms run past Hayfield football team Published 10:02 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The Blooming Prairie football team beat Hayfield (0-6 overall) 31-0 on Homecoming in BP Friday.

Brady Kittelson ran for 81 yards and a score for the Awesome Blossoms (3-3 overall).

BP STATS

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 5-for-7, 81, TD; Gabe Staloch, 2-for-4, 2

Receiving: Bradley Boyd, 2-for-46, TD; Alex Lea, 3-for-35; Dylan Anderson, 1-for-2; David Clennon, 1-for-(-2)

Rushing: Brady Kittelson, 6-for-156, 2 TDs; Cole Wangen, 11-for-67, TD; Bradley Boyd, 3-for-36; Alex Lea, 1-for-26, TD; Gage Mullenbach, 2-for-6