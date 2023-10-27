Blossoms put up a good fight in season ending loss to KW Published 10:04 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

The No. 15 seeded Blooming Prairie volleyball team gave No. 2 Kenyon-Wanamingo (24-2 overall) a solid match, but the Awesome Blossoms ended up on the wrong end of a sweep as they fell by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 in a Section 1A opener in Kenyon Thursday.

Annaka Forsberg had nine kills for the Awesome Blossoms (6-19 overall) and Macy Lembke added 17 digs.

“The girls played hard tonight. They were truly in each set, we just weren’t able to close out in the final stretches,” BP head coach Gina Hendrickson said. “K-W is a solid team all around, highly ranked in the state, but our Awesome Blossoms put up a tough fight tonight. I’m so proud of the way we played. We’ve had some shaky performances at times this season, but tonight we played as well as we could. The girls put it all on the floor. Despite losing in a sweep, we ended the season playing some of our best volleyball.”

BP stats: Addison Doocy 7 kills, 5 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Macy Lembke 2 kills, 10 assists, 17 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Annaka Forsberg 9 kills, 5 blocks; Sam Hefling 1 kill, 8 digs; Layla Lembke 4 digs; Claire Schwarz 7 assists, 11 digs, 1 block; Ella Smith 4 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Madelyn Harvey 1 kill, 8 digs, 1 ace