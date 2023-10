Beaver puts up 17 kills, but Vikings fall to NRHEG Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Hayfield volleyball team lost to New Richland-HEG in Hayfield by scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22 in New Richland Tuesday.

Natalie Beaver had 17 kills for the Vikings (6-12 overall).

Hayfield stats: Alexys Swygman, 11 kills; Jenna Klocke, 10 kills; Natalie Beaver, 17 kills, 3 blocks; Isabel Winfield, 24 digs; Kristen Watson, 21 digs; Jenna Klocke, 21 digs; Kenna Rutledge, 27 set assists