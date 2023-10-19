Awesome Blossoms run past FBA Published 10:20 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Blooming Prairie football team scored its biggest win of the season when it slipped past 42-40 in the final game of the regular season in Faribault Wednesday.

The Awesome Blossoms kept it on the ground as Brady Kittelson ran for 189 yards and three scores and Cole Wangen ran for 167 yards and a TD.

BP STATS

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 4-for-15, 81, TD, INT

Receiving: Dylan Anderson, 3-for-47, TD; Carter Bishop, 1-for-34

Rushing: Brady Kittelson, 30-for-189, 3 TD; Cole Wangen, 19-for-167, TD; Bradley Boyd, 5-for-28; Alex Lea, 4-for-26; David Clennon, 1-for-4