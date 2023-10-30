Austin’s Kennedy wins Big Nine diving title Published 1:10 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

The Austin Packers took home one conference championship and five other top-10 finishes at the Big Nine girls swimming and diving meet in Rochester this past weekend.

Alayna Kennedy took first place in diving, with her teammate Reese Norton right behind her in second place and Gracie Greenman finished second in the 100-yard backstroke and fifth in the 100-yard individual medley.

Abbie Boysen took sixth in the 100-yard freestyle and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle.

The Packers finished eighth out of 12 teams in the meet.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 411.5; 2. Northfield 364; 3. Rochester Mayo 271.5; 4. Mankato East 192; 5. Mankato West 188; 6. Winona 185.5; 7. Red Wing 171; 8. Austin 156.5; 9. Owatonna 119; 10. Rochester John Marshall 98; 11. Albert Lea 50; 12. Faribault 48

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Anna Kossman (eighth, 2:00.61)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (seventh, 2:05.72); Anna Kossman (26th, 2:17.66); Eva Taylor (32nd, 2:21.74)

200-individual medley: Gracie Greenman (fifth, 2:19.22); Madison Tauger (27th, 2:47.10)

50-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (13th, 26.33); Leah Pischke (32nd, 28.66); Addison Tobak (35th, 28.47)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 388.90); Reese Norton (second, 464.10)

100-butterfly: Madison Tauger (29th, 1:17.33); Clara McIntyre (31st, 1:17.48)

100-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (sixth, 56.75); Anna Kossman (24th, 1:01.61); Leah Pischke (30th, 1:01.93)

500-freestyle: Madellane Hicks (26th, 6:18.88); Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (29th, 6:28.05)

200-freestyle relay: Anna Kossman, Gracie Greenman, Abbie Boysen, Alivia Hemry (sixth, 1:45.96)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (second, 1:01.32); Madellane Hicks (35th, 1:16.56); Emma Czarnota (38th, 1:18.07)

100-breaststroke: Alivia Hemry (23rd, 1:19.74); Addison Tobak (25th, 1:21.33); Anita Rao (28th, 1:23.66)

400-freestyle relay: Madison Tauger, Jaycie Polloack, Leah Pischke, Addison Tobak (11th, 4:20.53)