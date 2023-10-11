Austin woman one of two injured in early morning wreck Published 8:39 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Two women, including one from Austin, were injured in a rollover crash during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gwendolynn Denise Lomack, 33, of Austin, was the passenger in a 2011 Ford Focus driven by Leslie Michelle Lomack, 38, of St. Paul, traveling southbound on Highway 52 in Goodhue County.

Control was lost on the vehicle and it rolled at around 2:45 a.m. Both were transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Zumbrota EMS all responded to the scene.