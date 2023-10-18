Austin seniors receive Horatio Alger Scholarships Published 3:56 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Austin seniors Tu Meh and Marcos Castro have been recognized as 2024 Hormel Foundation Scholars through the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans.

“Horatio Alger Scholarships recognize outstanding students who have exhibited determination, integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity,” says Horatio Alger Association Minnesota field director Mary Beth Ebert. “We are proud to have Tu and Marcos as members of this select group of students.”

In addition to the scholarship, both students will receive mentoring through the Horatio Alger Association, which will continue throughout their college career and beyond.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been awarded this prestigious scholarship,” said Marcos Castro. “It is great to know that my hard work during high school has paid off. An education is, in my opinion, the backbone to success, and this opportunity has opened the door to my future wide open.”

“Growing up in an immigrant household,” said Tu Meh, “my parents have always shown me the importance of a good education [even though] they were never able to pursue one. I feel honored and surprised to receive this scholarship and am excited to continue my educational journey.”