Austin man sent to the hospital after single-vehicle crash

Published 4:51 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

By Daily Herald

An Austin man was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning east of Austin on Interstate 90.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 32-year-old Spenson Pelep was traveling eastbound on I-90, when the 2016 Jeep CMP he was driving left the road and collided with a concrete drainage culvert. The accident took place just before noon at milepost 186.

Pelep was transported to St. Marys-Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter Fire Department, Grand Meadow Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance all responded.

 

