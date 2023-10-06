Austin girls take eighth in Ev Berg Invite

Published 9:21 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys took 15th and the girls took eighth at the Ev Berg Invite in Owatonna Thursday.

Marissa Shute took 12th for the Austin girls and Thomas Asmus was 31st for the boys.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Boys: Thomas Asmus (31st, 17:01.62); Jonas Hovland (70th, 18:17.06): Noah Sash (94st, 19:41.50); Jackson Hilkin (96th, 19:52.53)

Girls: Marissa Shute (12th, 19:37.38); Sydney Lewis (18th, 20:14.25); Grace Vortherms (55th, 21:29.42); Lillyan Wiese (60th, 21:42.93); Alexcia Austin (90th, 24:16.42)

