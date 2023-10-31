APS’s Lawhead wins regional Community Educator Award Published 5:31 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Austin Public Schools Community Education Director Jen Lawhead was awarded a Regional Community Educator Award by the Minnesota Community Education Association recently.

The award, “recognizes, thanks, and celebrates the outstanding contributions made by practitioners and supporters of community education from across Minnesota. Nominees represent the best of the best: persons committed to working together, creating opportunities, persisting through challenges and partnering with others.”

“It has been my great privilege to work with Austin Public Schools as the Community Education Director for the past five years,” Lawhead said. “The incredible staff in this program serve our community members from the moment they are born, and all our programs embody the Austin Public Schools mission to inspire, empower, and accelerate our students and program participants. I am honored to have been nominated and to receive the Community Educator award from MCEA.”

Email newsletter signup

Lawhead, who received the award at the Minnesota Community Education Conference last week, was one of nine recipients of the award in the state.

“Jen Lawhead’s well-deserved recognition is a testament to her and the team’s commitment to filling gaps and building bridges with the school district and our community,” said Austin Superintendent Dr. Joey Page.

Lawhead oversees Austin’s Community Education program, including Austin Adult Learning, Community Education, Early Childhood Family Education, Early Childhood Preschool Programming, the Kids Korner program, and more.