APS Column: October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month Published 5:51 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Amy Thuesen

APS Director of Technology

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about cybersecurity and encourage folks to take action to reduce online risks. Austin Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students and staff — and that includes prioritizing their safety in the online environment as well as in physical spaces.

Although APS Technology Services has a variety of protections in place on the district’s network and devices, the most critical aspect of cybersecurity is on the user side, especially when it comes to personally identifiable information. This is not just at school or work, but anywhere and anytime a person accesses the internet.

Throughout the month of October, APS is conducting a staff cybersecurity competition emphasizing four easy ways to keep school and personal information safe online:

Use Strong Passwords – The best password is a long, random series of all four character types (uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and symbols). These types of passwords can be hard to remember, but consider using a reputable password manager instead of your browser’s “remember password” feature.

Turn on Multifactor Authentication (MFA) – It’s often important to have more than a password protecting your online accounts, and MFA makes it significantly less likely that your accounts can be breached. If it’s offered, be sure to turn on MFA for any email, social media, or financial accounts.

Update Software – Out-of-date software can be missing important security patches for known vulnerabilities. Regularly check for updates and restart your device to ensure that you have the latest and most secure version of all software and operating systems.

Recognize Phishing – Be aware of unsolicited emails, because some of them may be from bad actors seeking to get your personal information. Avoid sharing any sensitive information or credentials with unknown sources, and always double-verify with the source if you are in doubt.

Throughout the school year, APS students also receive support in learning how to protect their own personally identifiable information.

At the beginning of each year, students receive instruction on why and how to create a strong password, and they are instructed not to share that password with anyone. Even APS Tech Services will never ask a student to divulge their password.

Students in grades 5-12 are also instructed to restart their laptops once a week on Tuesdays. This ensures that all necessary security updates are installed and that their device continues to operate effectively.

These strategies don’t just work for staff and students at APS — any technology user can benefit from following the above guidelines to improve their online safety. Consider reviewing your own practices and making necessary changes.