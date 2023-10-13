APS Column: Gifted Services for Talent Development at APS Published 5:37 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Andrea Malo

Coordinator of Gifted and Talented Programs

Austin Public Schools has a strong tradition of supporting Advanced Academic and Talent Development Programs with opportunities for students in grades K-12 to participate in both formal classroom experiences and extra-curricular opportunities.

Some students need targeted interventions to enrich their school experience. These students often demonstrate advanced skills in reading and/or math and are identified through measures which may include ability and achievement assessments. Students identified for Advanced Academic services in grades K-4 typically receive enrichment lessons in math, reading, and/or critical thinking skills in a pull-out setting. These services are provided in addition to the grade level learning that the students receive in their general education classroom.

Students may also receive pull-out services for Young Scholars programming. Young Scholars is designed to provide practice using critical thinking skills to nurture the gifted potential in students. The program is intended to increase the number of culturally, linguistically and economically diverse students in advanced academic programming.

Pi Academy is a district program for qualifying students in grades 1-6. Students must be intellectually gifted in both reading and math based on achievement and ability scores. The Pi Academy at Southgate Elementary is a multigrade program for students in grades 1-4. The PI program at IJ Holton serves students in fifth and sixth grade. Teachers in these programs deliver complex, challenging instruction through increased pace, depth, and complexity.

In both middle and high school, there are many advanced courses in core content areas in addition to advanced elective options. The identification process for students at these levels may include achievement scores though students may choose classes that not only meet their academic needs but also their interests.

As students plan their coursework at these levels, they will be guided through the process by teachers, counselors, and school administrators.

Students also have many opportunities to demonstrate their gifts and talents in other ways. There are a variety of extra-curricular options for our students to participate in. Some of our students choose to join math league, take part in Science Olympiad, or enter the Poetry Contest. They participate in programs like Young Authors and Young Artists, robotics teams, and spelling bees. There are many options to choose from. Through the generous support of The Hormel Foundation, each year we can have students participate in MITY (Minnesota Institute for Talented Youth) and provide opportunities for students with advanced mathematics skills to attend coursework through UMTYMP (University of Minnesota Talented Youth in Mathematics Program).

As educators, we want to remain reflective in our practice and ensure that our programs are designed to best meet the needs of our learners. During the 2022-2023 school year, Gifted Services for Talent Development participated in a program review to find ways to continue to grow and refine programming for our K-12 students.

The program review included surveys and focus groups with students, families, and teachers. We were able to gain a lot of information and are excited to put that learning into practice. This year we are in the process of more clearly defining the program definition and reviewing our identification process for students so we can more clearly communicate our goals and processes for our students and families.

If you would like more information on the Gifted Services for Talent Development Program at Austin Public Schools, please visit the Teaching and Learning page on the Austin Public Schools website.