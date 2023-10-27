Alden-Conger sweeps Hayfield in playoff opener Published 9:22 am Friday, October 27, 2023

The Hayfield volleyball team had its season end when it lost to Alden-Conger (23-5 overall) by scores of 25-20, 25-8, 25-22 in a Section 1A opener in Alden Thursday.

Jenna Klocke and Natalie Beaver each had 10 kills for the Vikings (8-20 overall).

Hayfield stats: Jenna Klocke, 10 kills, 11 digs; Alexys Swygman, 5 kills; Natalie Beaver, 10 kills, 3 blocks; Chelsea Christopherson, 2 kills; Carly Nelson, 2 kills; Kristen Watson, 27 digs; Molly Hansen, 26 set assists