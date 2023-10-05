AHS welcomes 2023 Distinguished Alumni Published 11:07 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

On Thursday morning, Austin High School recognized its two newest distinguished alumni — Patrick Bradley (Class of 1969) and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Baffour Agbey (Class of 1999).

Tuesday morning’s ceremony, in front of the AHS student body, is an annual tradition and part of the Homecoming celebration at the school, which will culminate in Friday night’s football game against St. Agnes and the Homecoming dance on Saturday night.

“These two made and continue to make a difference in the world,” said Superintendent Dr. Joey Page.

Following graduation in 1969, Bradley went on to graduate from the Austin State Junior College, now known as Riverland Community College, in 1971.

In 1973 he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science degree in business and then followed that up in 1977 by gaining his law degree.

Over the years, Bradley has spent time and effort through charities and being a board member for a variety of organizations as well as starting the law firm Bradley/Deike Law Firm..

However, it is his contribution to the Downtown Revitalization Project that is among the most visible of his accomplishments. The project included the Bank Building on Main Street Austin that is now home to the Austin Artworks Center.

Bradley said, however, he was just part of the overall effort, and told students Tuesday that good things happen when like minds come together.

“The Bank Building is a great example of what is great about this community,” he said. “It truly is a testament of when people of the community came together to make things better for this community.”

Bradley joked about his numerous, unintended visits to the principal’s office and failing to fulfill his high school goal of being an NFL quarterback. It’s through this levity that Bradley declined to give advice, but rather asked students for a favor.

“I do have a request that you fight the urge to assume the negative,” Bradley said, citing such luminaries as Bishop Desmond Tutu, who chose to look for positives. “I urge you to assume the positive.

Bradley finished by assuming the positive in Friday night’s game.

“I assume the positive — we’re going to win,” he said.

Even though Agbey graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1999, he spent all of his prior years in Austin, attending its various schools.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 2012, but made his biggest strides during his time in the U.S. Army where he was a combat medic. The recipient of numerous awards, Agbey was awarded the Combat Medical Badge for providing combat medical care during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“I am grateful, humbled and honored for the privilege to be up here today,” Agbey said, going on to credit those currently serving and those who have served in the past. “They made it really easy to serve 20 years.”

Agbey continued with some hard advice for students: “Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

However, the advice wasn’t intended to intimidate students, but rather a guide to finding it within themselves to continue forward.

He used his early years in illustrating the point, when diversity in Austin wasn’t what it is now.

“I’m proud to witness the growth of Austin,” he said. “Always save a seat for a stranger. It might result in a life long friend.”

Rather, Agbey instructed students that there is power in meeting fear and anxiety head on and that by simply lifting a hand, one can make a difference.

“I’ve learned to turn my fear and discomfort into action,” he said, telling students that he joined the Army on the day after 9/11. “I started by raising my hand.”

He parted with these words for students.

“Be kind, save a seat for a stranger and don’t complain,” he said and repeated: “Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”