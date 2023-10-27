AHS inducts 31 in National Honor Society Published 6:16 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Austin High School inducted 31 new members in their local National Honor Society (NHS) Chapter.

This included an introduction of the new advisor, Karen Huff, the candle ceremony highlighting the four pillars of Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character, the presentation of current members, taking of the oath and individual presentation of new members.

Students were informed in September about their eligibility through grades and applied to join with evidence of activities in and out of school as well as recommendations speaking to their character. The applications are reviewed by a faculty committee who determines if students will, indeed, represent this organization’s values.

This group involves juniors and seniors who have shown excellence in the guiding pillars of the program.

Students must maintain a 3.6 GPA, complete volunteer hours individually, and participate in service projects the group does as a whole. They must maintain upstanding character and display leadership qualities throughout the program.

Their first group service project will be Trick or Treating for Cans and Goods to replenish the school pantries for the fall. Members will be knocking on doors not to ask for candy but to see if you have any goods to donate. There will be more information about the event on the school’s Facebook page before the event including the most sought items. NHS is very grateful for your support of this event.

One note though: please, be sure items are not expired. These cannot be given to pantries and will have to be discarded.