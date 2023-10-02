AHS freshman breaks backstroke record that was set in 1987 Published 1:30 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

An Austin freshman broke a 36-year old record as the Packers finished in third place at the Packer Invite Saturday.

Gracie Greenman set a new AHS standard when she swam in the 100-yard backstroke in a first place time of 1:01.13. Greenman caught Tracy Junker, who’s time of 1:01.26 had been on the record board since 1987. It was the oldest swimming record on the board.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 653; 2. Winona 496; 3. Austin 403; 4. St. Peter 342; Rochester Mayo 205; 6. TCU 131

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Alivia Hemry, Sydney Tobak, Abbie Boysen (fourth, 2:03.22); Anna Kossman, Anita Rao, Addison Tobak, Jaycie Pollack (eighth, 2:12.29)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (fourth, 2:09.90); Anna Kossman (10th, 2:17.28); Leah Pischke (13th, 2:21.29)

200-individual medley: Gracie Greenman (third, 2:21.49); Addison Tobak (12th, 2:42.62); Madison Tauger (14th, 2:46.48)

50-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (third, 26.80); Anita Rao (17th, 29.89); Halle Burke (20th, 30.87)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 398.00); Reese Norton (second, 340.80); Claire Pepper (seventh, 242.40)

100-butterfly: Madison Tauger (ninth, 1:14.31); Jaycie Pollack (11th, 1:17.97); Clara McIntyre (13th, 1:19.28)

100-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (first, 57.70); Alivia Hemry (sixth, 1:00.95); Anna Kossman (10th, 1:03.15)

500-freestyle: Madellane Hicks (12th, 6:35.64); Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (13th, 6:35.77); Leah Pischke (15th, 6:38.33)

200-freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Gracie Greenman, Anna Kossman, Abbie Boysen (third, 1:47.31); Jaycie Pollack, Anita Rao, Addison Tobak, Leah Pischke (eighth, 1:55.70)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (first, 1:01.13); Anita Rao (12th, 1:27.65); Eva Taylor (13th, 1:27.79)

400-freestyle relay: Leah Pischke, Sydney Tobak, Clara McIntyre, Madison Tauger (fifth, 4:23.17); Gracelyn Johnson-Merten, Madellane Hicks, McKenna Donovan, Emma Czarnota (10th, 4:43.84)