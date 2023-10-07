Aggies stick to the ground game to beat Austin Published 9:59 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

1 of 7

The Packers couldn’t stop the run from the start and that led to a sour Homecoming as St. Agnes won 42-7 in Art Hass Stadium Friday night. The Aggies (6-0 overall) rolled off 346 yards on the ground and they produced 14 runs of 10 yards or more.

“We went into this knowing that their offensive and defensive lines are fast,” Austin head coach Ed Schmitt said. “I told our guys at halftime that they’re going full speed ahead and we’re still in first gear. We knew the challenge and we weren’t up to it.”

The Packers (1-5 overall) scored their lone TD of the game when they went 80 yards in 30 seconds at the end of the first half. The drive was capped by a 36-yard TD strike from Dakota Retterath to Isaac Osgood on a deep fade. That score brought Austin within 28-7.

Email newsletter signup

Unfortunately for the Packers, St. Agnes stopped Austin’s other two quality chances as they picked off a pass in the end zone while leading 21-0 and they picked another pass off in the zone in the second half.

“There were things that went well and then we kind of stalled out. We’ve got to pick up our run game and get that going,” Schmitt said.

Austin has just two more regular season games to get back on track as it will travel to Winona at 7 p.m. Thursday, before hosting Mankato East in the regular season finale.

“We’ve got to watch the film. But these games coming up are winnable. We’ve just got to fix some of the things that we’re doing wrong,” Schmitt said. “It seems like it’s one or two guys missing the blocks or whatever the case may be. We’ve just got to be more disciplined.”

SCORING SUMMARY

SA 21 7 14 0 – 42

Austin 0 7 0 0 – 7

First quarter

(SA) Adam Hernandez 18 run (Joshua Craemer kick) (3 plays, 41 yards) 11:01

(SA) Cegan Flood 8 pass from Landen Mickelson (Craemer kick) (6 plays, 50 yards) 6:22

(SA) Hernandez 10 run (Craemer kick) (3 plays, 51 yards) 1:17

Second quarter

(SA) Hernandez 8 run (Craemer kick) (10 plays, 95 yards) :50

(A) Isaac Osgood 46 pass from Dakota Retterath (Peyton Ransom kick) (5 plays, 80 yards) :20

Third quarter

(SA) Evonson Plamann 9 pass from Mickelson (Craemer kick) (10 plays, 98 yards) 5:36

(SA) Elijah Simmons 14 run (Craemer kick) (7 plays, 80 yards) :06

Fourth quarter

No scoring

AUSTIN STATS

Rushing: Garlo Gee, 13-for-69; Noah Dunlap, 3-for-9; Dakota Retterath, 7-for-7

Passing: Retterath, 8-for-17, 97, TD, 2 INT

Receiving: Isaac Osgood, 2-for-45, TD; Peyton Ransom, 3-for-42; Tyler Carter, 1-for-7; Isaiah Conway, 1-for-6; Sam Winkels, 1-for-4

Defense: Cale Tupy, 1 interception