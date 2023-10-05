Man sentenced to 10 years supervised probation for sexual assault of teen Published 3:09 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

A man charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct after being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl will be on probation over the next decade.

Kevin Alexander Morgan-Price, 21, was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation for felony third degree criminal sexual conduct in Mower County District Court Thursday afternoon.

All other charges were dismissed.

Email newsletter signup

Morgan-Price has several conditions to follow and a violation could result in 36 months in prison.

He was given credit for 724 days served.

Morgan-Price was originally charged in July of 2021. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told Austin police on June 28 that her 15-year-old daughter disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted after she had observed bruises on the girl’s neck.

She said the victim reported the assailant was named “Kevin Ronan Price,” later identified as Morgan-Price.

Morgan-Price and the victim had known each other for approximately four years. The assault came after the pair smoked marijuana, which the victim indicated tasted different and believed it may have contained another drug.

At one point she said she passed out and when she woke up Morgan-Price was having sex with her and continued to do so despite the victim telling him to stop. Morgan-Price told her to “be quiet” and continued.

The victim indicated that she was afraid to yell because she thought he would harm her.