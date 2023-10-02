Man accused of second sexual assault pleads not guilty

Published 3:15 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Eric Johnson

A 19-year-old charged with a second sexual assault case dating back to the same night as another sexual assault, of which he has already been convicted, has entered pleas in this newest case.

Trenton Charles Robert Erickson, Stewartville, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration involving a 15-year-old girl Monday in Mower County District Court.

Both cases date back to September of 2022 and a house party that the 15-year-old and another girl, age 14, attended.

Email newsletter signup

According to the court complaint, this incident took place after Erickson had assaulted the 14-year-old the same night, again while the girl was telling him “no” repeatedly. In that case, Erickson was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation and fined $50.

In this second case, Erickson denied wrong-doing when questioned by a Mower County detective, claiming the victim told him she was 16, something he claimed in the first case as well.

Erickson’s next court appearance will be for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 5, 2024.

More News

Guilty plea expected in ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slipper theft

18-year-old accused of kidnapping, fleeing peace officer

A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth

Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections