18-year-old accused of kidnapping, fleeing peace officer Published 3:45 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

An 18-year-old Austin teen has been charged with kidnapping and fleeing a peace officer related to an incident on Sept. 27, which ended when the victim was able to escape to a local radio station.

Donald Eugene Floyd, Jr., of Austin, was charged on Friday in Mower County District Court with four counts in total related to the incident, including felony kidnapping to commit great bodily harm/terrorize, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle as well as a misdemeanor domestic assault charge and misdemeanor DWI.

According to the court complaint, the incident began when the Mower County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call of a person in distress after a man witnessed the 16-year-old try and escape a tan vehicle and waving for help on Highway 105.

By the time deputies arrived, the victim had escaped the car and was in KAUS Radio where employees had locked the door after Floyd was allegedly trying to get into the building.

According to the victim, who has a child with Floyd, she began getting text messages from him at around 1:30 p.m. that day stating he needed to talk with her and that he was coming over to her house.

Text messages viewed by an Austin Police officer turned up allegedly threatening messages to the victim.

When Floyd arrived, the victim met him at the car but refused to get all the way into the car because she didn’t feel comfortable. According to the court complaint, Floyd continued to be aggressive and the victim eventually got in the car, after which he took off at a high rate of speed.

The victim eventually was able to get out of the car and flee into the radio station.

A Mower County deputy located Floyd traveling eastbound on Ninth Avenue SW. After the deputy turned around, Floyd allegedly accelerated at which time the deputy activated lights and sirens and sped up to 60 mph in a 30 mph zone to catch the vehicle.

After a short time, Floyd turned off onto Third Avenue SW and pulled over. The deputy observed Floyd as having droopy eyelids, slurred speech and could smell marijuana coming from him.

Floyd told law enforcement that the pair had been arguing that day and after picking her up, drove to the radio station where he said things escalated.

While Floyd denied getting physical, the victim did indicate that Floyd had struck her during past arguments, including four to five weeks prior.

Floyd’s next court date is Oct. 12 for an initial appearance.