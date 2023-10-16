16th annual Crop for the Cure set for Nov. 10-12 Published 9:12 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Nearly 80 women from southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will be scrapbooking their way to finding a cure for cancer at the 16th annual “Crop for the Cure.”

This year’s event is slated for Nov. 10-12 at the Carpenter Community Center in Carpenter, Iowa. Over the last 15 years, this crafty, memorable weekend has raised more than $130,700 for the Lyle Area Cancer organization, a non-profit that raises money for cancer research. The goal is to reach the $145,000 milestone this year.

People can register by visiting the group’s Facebook page or by calling or emailing one of the coordinators.

Options to attend include one, two, or three days. Wifi will be available for digital scrapbooking/organizing your photos. Join the group, bid on our silent auctions, and come out to get organized and enjoy yourself surrounded by friends, family, fun and memories.

Donations are being accepted for our silent auction. Another way to support the event is becoming a table sponsor for $100. If you or your business would like to donate or be a table sponsor, please reach out and contact the organizers.

Sidebar

A link to the Crop for the Cure Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CropfortheCureLAC

Coordinators

Jill Patterson

1-507-438-2424

jillcrops@gmail.com

Amanda Barber

1-507-440-6786

cabarber10four@gmail.com

Jodi Attig

1-507-383-9884

getscrapped71@gmail.com

Holli Naatz

1-507-438-7114

hollinaatz@gmail.com