Wiemken shuts down Norsemen as Bruins squeak out a win Published 10:02 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

The Austin Bruins had a lot to celebrate in their home opener when they beat the St. Cloud Norsemen 2-1 in a shootout in Riverside Arena Friday.

Trent Wiemken stopped 31 of the 32 shots he saw in regulation and he stopped St. Cloud on all three of their attempts in the shootout.

Gustav Noren scored the shootout winner for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period

(A) Isaak Brassard (Alex Laurenza, Ashton Bynum) 1:11

(SC) Louis Wehmann (Sammy Crane, Niklas Miller) 17:00

Second period

No scoring

Third period

No scoring