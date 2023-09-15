Walter J. “Jack” Hastings, 86

Walter J. “Jack” Hastings, age 86, of Austin, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Jack was born July 26, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Walter and Katherine Hastings. In 1961 he married Audrey Witham. Jack worked for Williams Steel and Hardware for many years.

He is survived by his two children, Stephanie Hanson, Austin, Minnesota, Chris Hastings, Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, James Hanson, Albert Lea, Minnesota, Cory Hanson, Albert Lea, Minnesota, Lexy Day, Austin, Minnesota, Anna Hastings, Dallas, Texas, Alex Hastings, Dallas, Texas, Bella Hastings, Dallas, Texas.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Katherine Hastings; his wife, Audrey Hastings; his brother, James Hastings.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the service on Tuesday. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

God will provide and give you what you need when you need it, he will send his angels to be with you.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.