Walk for Life celebrating 25 years of Rachel’s Hope on Saturday Published 3:54 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Rachel’s Hope’s annual Walk for Life will be held this Saturday and will celebrate 25 years of the organization’s support of families in the area.

As in previous years, the walk will take place at East Side Lake, however, it will include expanded hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in order to provide more time for games and activities.

There will also be the pacifier hunt around East Side Lake and at noon there will be lunch served.

Email newsletter signup

As its big fundraiser for the year, Rachel’s Hope will be asking for free donations throughout the duration of Saturday’s event.

There will also be other organizations on hand to offer information and more to fully round out the event.

Read more at: ‘It has everything …’

The 25th year of Rachel’s Hope has been a big one for the organization and included moving into their new home at 313 2nd Ave NE in March.