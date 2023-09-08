Vikings storm back to beat Medford in five Published 10:21 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

The Hayfield volleyball team rallied back to beat Medford by scores of 19-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13 in Medford Thursday.

Molly Hansen moved into the primary setter role for the Vikings (1-2 overall) and she helped lead the comeback by dishing out 40 set assists. Natalie Beaver put down 18 kills for Hayfield and Jenna Klocke added 13 kills.

“This was a huge game for our team,” said Hayfield head coach Jo Kruger. “We needed this win for our confidence and to kick start a big weekend for us.”

Hayfield stats: Jenna Klocke, 13 kills, 18 digs; Alexys Swygman, 8 kills; Molly Hansen, 40 set assists; Isabel Winfield, 20 digs; Chelsea Christopherson, 6 kills, 18 digs; Natalie Beaver, 18 kills, 6 digs; Carly Nelson, 4 kills