VACANT PROPERTY FINES Published 8:55 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.

2023 Unpaid Vacant Property Fines

Lot 3, Block 5, Browns Addition

Lot 7 , Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition

E. 20’ Lot 15 & Lot 16, Block 1, Dinsmoor Acres Addition

Lot 17, Block 1, Dinsmoor Acres Addition

Lot 6, Block 1, East Garfield Addition

Lot 27, Block 8, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 26, Block 9, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 1 , Block 12, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 30 , Block 12, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 6, Block 6, Lake Park Addition

N. ½ Lots 1 & 2, Block 5, Morgans Addition

Lot 12 , Block 3, Nelson 1st Addition

Out Lot 9 Exc. TRI PCS IN S.W. COR & N.E. COR, Out Lot A, & LAND Adj. ON

W. To Cntr Of CREEK, S. Of N. ½ N.W. ¼, North Streverling Addition

Lot 16, Block 4, Oak Park Addition

S. ½ Lots 5 & 6, Block 4, Palmers Addition

Lot 4, Block 9, Railroad Addition

Lot 3, Block 14, Yates & Lewis Addition

E. 92’ W. 198’ N. 303’ N.E. ¼ N.W. ¼ N.E. ¼, Section 4-102-18 Addition

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

The total cost of abating these nuisances are $3,190.00.

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 16, 2023

