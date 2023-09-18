VACANT PROPERTY FINES
Published 8:55 am Monday, September 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON ASSESSMENTS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,
2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.
2023 Unpaid Vacant Property Fines
Lot 3, Block 5, Browns Addition
Lot 7 , Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition
E. 20’ Lot 15 & Lot 16, Block 1, Dinsmoor Acres Addition
Lot 17, Block 1, Dinsmoor Acres Addition
Lot 6, Block 1, East Garfield Addition
Lot 27, Block 8, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 26, Block 9, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 1 , Block 12, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 30 , Block 12, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 6, Block 6, Lake Park Addition
N. ½ Lots 1 & 2, Block 5, Morgans Addition
Lot 12 , Block 3, Nelson 1st Addition
Out Lot 9 Exc. TRI PCS IN S.W. COR & N.E. COR, Out Lot A, & LAND Adj. ON
W. To Cntr Of CREEK, S. Of N. ½ N.W. ¼, North Streverling Addition
Lot 16, Block 4, Oak Park Addition
S. ½ Lots 5 & 6, Block 4, Palmers Addition
Lot 4, Block 9, Railroad Addition
Lot 3, Block 14, Yates & Lewis Addition
E. 92’ W. 198’ N. 303’ N.E. ¼ N.W. ¼ N.E. ¼, Section 4-102-18 Addition
The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.
The total cost of abating these nuisances are $3,190.00.
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Sept. 16, 2023
