Third annual Cedar Arts Fest Saturday at Leeman Center in Osage Published 5:31 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

OSAGE, Iowa – The third annual Cedar Arts Fest, an event that celebrates the talents of North Iowa artists, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Leeman Education Center in Osage.

Held in conjunction with Autumn Artistry, the fest will feature the creative talents of over a dozen exhibitors. Works include everything from photography, drawing and painting, to metal and textile arts.

The fest was founded to give Mitchell County and North Iowa artists — both new and seasoned — a chance to present their creations. Some will allow purchase of their works, while others will be there only to display.

The Leeman Education Center is located on the corner of Sixth and Chase streets in Osage.

The event is sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and celebrating the visual, musical, theatrical and literary arts in Mitchell County. The fest is supported by the Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation, which oversees the Cedar Valley Seminary and the Leeman Education Center.