The makers of the SPAM launch sweepstakes to celebrate the first day of fall Published 7:00 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday marks the first day of fall, and the makers of the SPAM are celebrating the flavors of the season by asking fans to submit their best recipe using the all-new SPAM Maple Flavored variety.

Now through Oct. 11, brand fans can enter the SPAM Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes by sharing their most creative and versatile maple-flavored SPAM recipe on social media for a chance to win SPAM products for a year.

Maple-flavored SPAM was launched on July 18 of this year and is the latest addition to the brand’s roster of 11 flavor varieties.

“From warm breakfast dishes on a fall morning to bite-sized snacks while watching football, SPAM Maple Flavored is the perfect addition to any meal this time of year,” said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM brand. “As this variety was inspired by fan-developed maple recipes along with consumer insights, it makes sense to see how our fans bring SPAM Maple Flavored from the stove to social for a chance to win even more of what they love.”

To enter follow the SPAM brand on the social media site where you are entering, including: Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or TikTok. Post a photo or video of your recipe featuring SPAM Maple Flavored on the social media site of your choice. Be sure to tag the SPAM brand with the hashtag #SPAMBrandFallSweepstakes on your post. Ensure your profile settings are public in order for your entry to count. Only one entry per person per social media platform will be accepted.

One grand prize and two runner-up prizes will be awarded during the sweepstakes. The runner up prizes consist of 12 cans of SPAM brand products and assorted SPAM brand merchandise. The grand prize includes a year’s worth of SPAM brand products (144 cans), plus a SPAM brand merchandise gift basket.

The SPAM Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes is open from noon on Saturday to noon on Oct., 11, 2023. Winners will be contacted via direct message on Oct. 25.

For more information on the SPAM Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes and for the official rules, please visit www.spam.com/first-day-of-fall-sweepstakes. To find SPAM Maple Flavored recipe inspiration and where to purchase near you, visit www.spam.com/varieties/spam-maple.