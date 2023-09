Superlarks downed by GEAC Published 7:29 am Monday, September 4, 2023

The Grand Meadow football team lost to Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 35-6 in GM Friday.

Corbin Ludemann ran for 114 yards and a TD for GM (0-1 overall).

GM STATS

Rushing: Corbin Ludemann, 12-for-114, TD; D. Piscke, 9-for-27; D. Stesjkal, 5-for-9

Passing: Ludemann, 1-for-2, 5

Receiving: D. Stesjkal, 1-for-5