Superlarks come up short in Spring Grove Published 11:10 am Monday, September 11, 2023

The Grand Meadow football team lost to Spring Grove (3-0 overall) 34-22 on the road Friday.

Corbin Ludemann ran for 90 yards and two scores for GM (0-2 overall).

GM STATS

Rushing: D. Pischke, 15-for-105; Corbin Ludemann, 24-for-90, 2 TD; D. Stesjkal, 14-for-38; M. Young, 6-for-6

Passing: Corbin Ludemann, 0-for-4