Stock Car shootout wraps up season at Chateau Speedway Published 4:00 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By Matthew Grage

The abbreviated 2023 Chateau Speedway racing season came to a conclusion Sunday afternoon with the running of the $1,000 to win Stock Car Shootout. Just over three inches of rain made it a busy Sunday morning for track officials as they worked to get the moisture worked into the track for the big race.

The Title Class for the event, the Skjeveland Enterprises USRA Stock Cars were led by Blake Adams of Stacyville Iowa who led flag to flag to take the big check in the $1,000 to win Feature. Curt Lund of Redwood Falls kept the pressure on right up to the end looking inside, then outside but could not find the move that would put him to the point. Phil Wehnert of Galesville Wisconsin came home third as he worked his way from outside of row four to the top three. Lund and David Gustafson of Pine Island took the class’s heat wins.

Hanson Tire WISSOTA Midwest Mods were dominated by Josh Mattick of Rose Creek who swept the classes lone heat as well as the feature. Tommy Myer of Blooming Prairie who led early came home in second.

The track will be used for one more event this fall with SMP Promotions holding their Season Championship Enduro on Saturday Afternoon Oct. 7. Full size and compact cars will compete in the afternoon show.

Manke’s Outdoor Equipment Hornets

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Jerry Coopman; 2. Bryce Lisowski; 3. Daniel Knish; 4. Derek Groskreutz; 5. Troy Tuma

Skjeveland Enterprises USAR Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Blake Adams; 2. Curt Lund; 3. Phil Wernert; 4. Chris Toot; 5. Steve Meyer

Hanson Tire Wissota Midwest Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Josh Mattick; 2. Tommy Myer; 3. Tony Bloom; 4. Jayme Hiller;

Power 96 USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Corey Black; 2. Andy Krohnberg; 3. Jack Paulson; 4. Jonathan Schroeder;; 5. Scott Porter