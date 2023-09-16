Stevens delivers as Rebels edge out Mabel-Canton Published 5:18 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Southland football team trailed by seven late in the game, but it was able to score and beat Mabel-Canton (0-3 overall) 29-28 in Adams Friday night.

Tyson Stevens scored a fourth quarter TD for the Rebels (3-1 overall) and Southland converted the two-point conversion to take the lead for good.

Stevens ran for 177 yards and two scores.

SOUTHLAND STATS

Passing: Noah Bauer, 9-for-16, 77, 2 TD

Receiving: Kaleb Yunker, 5-for-62, 2 TDs; Sam Boe, 3-for-16; Andrew Timm, 1-for-2; Jack Bruggeman, 1-for-(-3)

Rushing: Tyson Stevens, 24-for-177, 2 TDs; Austin Swenson, 3-for-13; Bauer, 6-for-4