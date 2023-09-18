SNOW REMOVAL
Published 8:54 am Monday, September 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON ASSESSMENTS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,
2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for the abatement of ice and snow on public sidewalks in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such nuisance abatements are the property abutting such nuisances. Listed below are the property descriptions and cost of removing such nuisances.
2022-2023 Snow Removal Assessments
Lot 15, Block 2, Babcock Addition
Lot 11 & Lot 12 Exc. Belt Line, Block 3, Herman Baudler Addition
Lot 40, Block 8, Bel Air First Addition
Lot 10 Exc. Hwy, Block 2, Carlotto Addition
Lot 1, Block 1, Crane 1st Addition
Lot 7, Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition
Lot 2 Exc. E. 37.2’ Lot 3 & E. ½ Lot 4, Block 7, Davidson Addition
S. 55’ Lots 9 & 10, Block 2, Morgans Addition
N. ½ Lots 1 & 2, Block 5, Morgans Addition
Lot 2 , Block 12, Morgans Addition
W. ½ E. ½ Lots 1 & 2, Block 5, Orchard Park Addition
Lot 6, Block 1, Plunkett Addition
N. 50’ Lot 3 Exc. E. 35’ N. 50’ & E. 25’ N. 50’ Lot 2, Block 9, Railroad Addition
Lots 14 & 15 Exc. Tri to city, Block 16, Railroad Addition
Lot 6, Block 18, Railroad Addition
E. 68’ Lot 5, Block 4, Yates & Lewis Addition
The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.
The total cost of abating these nuisances are $2,663.35.
Email newsletter signup
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Sept. 16, 2023
SNOW REMOVAL