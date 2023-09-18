SNOW REMOVAL Published 8:54 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for the abatement of ice and snow on public sidewalks in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such nuisance abatements are the property abutting such nuisances. Listed below are the property descriptions and cost of removing such nuisances.

2022-2023 Snow Removal Assessments

Lot 15, Block 2, Babcock Addition

Lot 11 & Lot 12 Exc. Belt Line, Block 3, Herman Baudler Addition

Lot 40, Block 8, Bel Air First Addition

Lot 10 Exc. Hwy, Block 2, Carlotto Addition

Lot 1, Block 1, Crane 1st Addition

Lot 7, Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition

Lot 2 Exc. E. 37.2’ Lot 3 & E. ½ Lot 4, Block 7, Davidson Addition

S. 55’ Lots 9 & 10, Block 2, Morgans Addition

N. ½ Lots 1 & 2, Block 5, Morgans Addition

Lot 2 , Block 12, Morgans Addition

W. ½ E. ½ Lots 1 & 2, Block 5, Orchard Park Addition

Lot 6, Block 1, Plunkett Addition

N. 50’ Lot 3 Exc. E. 35’ N. 50’ & E. 25’ N. 50’ Lot 2, Block 9, Railroad Addition

Lots 14 & 15 Exc. Tri to city, Block 16, Railroad Addition

Lot 6, Block 18, Railroad Addition

E. 68’ Lot 5, Block 4, Yates & Lewis Addition

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

The total cost of abating these nuisances are $2,663.35.

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 16, 2023

