SIDEWALK AND DRIVEWAY Published 8:57 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2, 2023 in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for various sidewalk and driveway improvements from 2023. Total amount of the proposed assessment is $20,040.51.

The following is the area proposed to be assessed:

2022 Sidewalk and Driveway

Lot 11, Block 1, Babcock Park Addition

Lot 10, Block 2, Babcock Park Addition

Lot 1, Block 1, Bel Air 4th Addition

Lot 1, Block 2, Bel Air 4th Addition

N. 150’ Out Lot 62, Decker Acres Addition

Out Lot 126 Exc N. ½, Decker Acres Addition

Out Lot 128 Exc N. 183’, Decker Acres Addition

N. 150’ Out Lot 205, , Decker Acres Addition

Out Lot 234, Decker Acres Addition

Lot 1, Block 1, Kenevans Addition

Lot 3, Block 1, Kenevans Addition

Lot 4 & N. 15’ Lot 1, Block 3, Lakeview Addition

Lot 12, Block 3, Lewis Park Addition

Lot 3, Block 1, Six Oaks Addition

Lot 4, Block 1, Six Oaks Addition

TRACTS A-1 & A-2 SW ¼ NE ¼ NW ¼

LYING E OF ST; BK 209-73 & 216-488, 4-102-18 Section

The assessment roll is on file with the City Clerk and written or oral objections thereto by any property owner will be considered. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to a presiding officer at the hearing.

An owner may appeal an assessment to District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 429.081, by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with District Court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor and City Clerk.

Under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, the Council may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older for whom it would be a hardship to make payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in the law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law and the resolution adopted under it may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the City Clerk of the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on their property.

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 16, 2023

SIDEWALK AND DRIVEWAY