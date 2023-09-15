Shute lands a top-ten finish for Packer CC team in Rochester Published 9:17 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Austin boys cross country team took 20th and the girls had an incomplete score at the Rochester Mayo Invite Thursday.

Marissa Shute took 10th for the Austin girls and Thomas Asmus led the boys with a 39th place finish.

BOYS RESULTS

Austin: Thomas Asmus (39th, 17:34.48); Jonas Hovland (95th, 19:27.48); Riley Ferguson (121st, 20:18.06); Jackson Hilkin (129th, 20:39.74); Noah Sash (132nd, 20:52.15)

GIRLS RESULTS

Austin: Marissa Shute (10th, 20:33.73); Sydney Lewis (14th, 20:54.10); Lillyan Wiese (67th, 23:16.28)