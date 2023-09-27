Shorthanded Blossoms fall to Dover-Eyota in four Published 11:07 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to Dover-Eyota 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22 in Dover Tuesday.

BP (4-13 overall) played the match without Addison Doocy and Claire Schwarz, who were out with illnesses.

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 2 kills, 13 digs, 3 blocks, 20 set assists; Ella Smith, 6 kills, 4 digs, 5 blocks, 1 ace serve; Annaka Forsberg, 6 kills, 4 digs, 9 blocks; Brianna Deplitch, 4 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks, 2 ace serves; Layla Lembke, 2 kills, 12 digs, 1 block, 2 ace serves; Sam Hefling, 11 digs, 2 ace serves; Madelyn Harvey, 10 digs, 1 ace serve; Catelyn Bartlett, 10 digs