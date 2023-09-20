A lifelong resident, Shirley Coyle was a familiar face in the Austin community. Born April 22, 1952, Shirley displayed an unwavering love for her family from an early age. She spent most of her life in the 5th and 5th neighborhood in NW Austin. She attended St. Augustine grade school, graduating from Pacelli High School in 1970. She was a lifelong member of St Augustine Parish.

Shirley lived in a neighborhood of children, and kept an eye out for them, especially when she had the perfect backyard for tag, kickball, and ice-skating rinks. As the neighbor kids grew up, they often made a point of coming back to visit her and her mother Vi. For decades, Vi and Shirley’s home was a welcoming place to sit and visit. Even up to her last weeks, she had regular meet- ups with her neighbors for “coffee on the porch”. She could be counted on to assist with errands and grocery runs for her coffee pals.

Over the years, Shirley’s friendly smile greeted customers in several businesses around Austin, including Big Bob’s Skillet, The Cookie Jar, Pearle Vision, Innovision Eyecare and McDonalds. Coworkers remember Shirley as a dedicated, conscientious employee who made work fun, often displaying her wicked sharp sense of humor.

Shirley was devoted to her family members and, as a rule, could anticipate their needs even before they were aware. As Vi grew older and more housebound, Shirley became her mother’s primary caregiver. Shirley could often be found checking in with her brother Leo during his lunch break or having coffee ready for nephew Travis when he worked early mornings. When her four nephews were young, Shirley took great pleasure in helping care for them. She felt doubly blessed when the boys had their own children, and she had the opportunity to care for them as well. Her legacy and values will live on through them.

Shirley passed away Nov 17, 2022. Father Greg Leif officiated her private interment at Calvary Cemetery, attended by her dear family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Viola Coyle; her sister, Debbie (Coyle) Potter; and her brother, Leo Coyle. Those left to mourn Shirley’s passing include, her sister-in-law, Aletha Coyle; nephews, Tom Potter, Zach Potter, Christopher Coyle, and Travis Coyle; and many great-nephews and nieces, and great-great nieces and nephews. Shirley will be remembered and cherished.

Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.