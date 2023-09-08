Schmitt’s comeback not enough as Packers fall to Raiders Published 2:43 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Austin girls tennis team had its top player make a major comeback, but the Packers ultimately fell short by a score of 4-3 to Northfield in Northfield Thursday.

Austin senior Gracie Schmitt trailed the No. 1 singles match 5-1 in the first set and she scored 12 straight games to win her match in two sets.

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Cora McBroom (N) 7-5, 6-0

No. 2 Ella Nack (A) def. Meha Hnatyszyn (N) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 Maia Richardson (N) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-1, 7-5

No. 4 Emily Beaham (N) def. Sophia Meyer (A) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Grace LaCanne/Lauren Holz (N) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-1, 7-5

No. 2 Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) def. Kate LaCanne/Katie Nesseth (N) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 Kate Sand/Izzy Paulson (N) def. Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) 6-0, 6-1