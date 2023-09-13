Schmitt rallies to a win, but Panthers take down Packer girls tennis team Published 9:39 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Rochester Century 6-1 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

Gracie Schmitt won her last two sets after dropping the first to score a win at No. 1 singles for the Packers (3-11 overall).

Singles

Email newsletter signup

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Zoe Zhang (RC) 4-6, 6-4, 10-5

No. 2 Jasmine Yu (RC) def. Ella Nack (A) 7-6 (4), 6-1

No. 3 Reetu Gurung (RC) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 7-6 (1), 6-1

No. 4 Tea McEachern (RC) def. Sophia Meyer (A) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Sarah Yilma/Sarah Nevenheim (RC) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Ria Shah, Rochester/Rachel Taunton (RC) def. Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

No. 3 May Yu/Vivian Zheng (RC) def. Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) 6-1, 6-0