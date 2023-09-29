Scarlets sweep Packer volleyball team Published 10:12 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Austin volleyball team fell in an early hole it couldn’t climb out of as it fell to Mankato West (9-6 overall) by scores of 25-12, 25-17, 25-20 in Packer Gym Thursday.

The Packers (10-10 overall) were scrappy on defense for much of the night, but they had a tough time translating that hustle into offense.

“It started rough,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “We tried to build momentum and we just never got a handle of it. Even their littlest hitters were hitting balls through our blocks. They’re a good team and we weren’t prepared for them.”

Isabella Bolster had four kills for Austin and Kathryn Crouch had 17 digs. While Austin hasn’t seen a lot of hard hitting teams like the Scarlets, Struck said the team still needed to be ready to go.

“You can’t make any excuses,” Struck said. “We have to take care of our business on our side and that’s all there is to it. We have to minimize those lulls and get up when we need to.”

Austin stats: Isabella Bolster, 4 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Aggie McKichan, 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Alia Retterath, 8 assists, 1 ace, 3 kills, 11 digs; Nora Sand, 2 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Kathryn Crouch, 2 kills, 1 assist, 17 digs; Ava Denzer, 1 kill, 1 assist, 3 digs; Quinn Osgood, 1 kill, 1 assist, 12 digs; Haleigh Holman, 6 assists, 7 digs; Kristen Neilsen, 1 kill, 1 assist, 2 aces, 16 digs